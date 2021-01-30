

Bangabandhu as viewed by world leaders

The book entitled "Bangabandhu as viewed by World Leaders" is a catalogue of praise bestowed upon Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujib Rahman, and Father of the Nation by many of the world's great leaders circa 1971.

The book primarily sets out to showcase the gifted talents of Bangabandhu through the eyes of internationally renowned world leaders of Asia, Europe and America - who supported the liberation war of Bangladesh and applauded his efforts from afar.

The author said the book wrote itself and he's disappointed he hadn't brought it to the bookshelves of universities and colleges worldwide before for the world to come to know Bangabandhu from an unbiased, objective perspective.

The author wanted the entire world to know - and history to record - how revered our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was through this collection of opinions from highly decorated and unbiased world leaders of the civilized world.

The book helps fill that abyss in the history of Bangladesh that long needed filling. It offers the world an insight to a man from both a personal and professional standpoint from people who were not politically affiliated with Bangabandhu and stood to gain no political points by their candour and openness.

It is an easy reading compendium of interviews that highlights the thoughts of the top ten world leaders, Presidents and Prime Ministers of Europe, America and Asia, who supported the cause of Bangladesh in '71.

These eminent figures include, Sir Edward Heath, Chancellor Willy Brandt, President Francois Mitterrand, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, Senator Edward Kennedy, Prime Minister Shri Aral Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad and General Tikka Khan among others.

Although the book was just launched, it has already received wider acknowledgement. The Books Review Editor of the Daily Anandbazar (Kolkata) declared it "the second best book after the unfinished autobiography of Bangabandhu".

The book takes the reader on an inspiring journey never before travelled in the history of Bangladesh. Upon its completion the reader will have learned much of the previously unknown and no doubt will wish to have been beside the author on his VIP face-to-face encounters.

As the book is factual, totally non-political and unbiased, it is more than admirably suitable to be included in the syllabus of schools, colleges, universities and academic courses of the Civil-Army Officers.

British Prime Minister, Sir Edward Heath, perhaps summed-up what was in the minds and hearts of many people worldwide. He said: "Sheikh Mujib was chosen by God to liberate many other nations, not only Bangladesh. His untimely death failed the mission of God! Bangabandhu was not only revered in Bangladesh, but worldwide!"

When Bengali readers read the words uttered by Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee, they will automatically give an hand-on-heart salute in response:"The status of your Father of the Nation is much, much higher than those of our leaders, who were given independence as gift. Your leader Sheikh Mujib achieved independence through a war of liberation."

When they will read that the Prime Minister of Canada Pierre Trudeau said: "China's Mao Tse Tung and Sheikh Mujib were the two greatest leaders who achieved something miraculous in the world against the two most powerful countries Great Britain and U S A, only because God selected them to make the impossible possible!"

When they will read President Mitterrand of France scolded President Ershad during visit to Bangladesh and said: "Why don't you use the honorific 'the Great' after the name of your great leader Sheikh Mujib?"

When they will read the words of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed who said: "There was a spring in Muslim Ummah to accept him unanimously as their supreme leader and use his charismatic and iconic image of rising star of the world to liberate Palestine nation from the grip of Jewish power, but his assassination shattered the dream of Muslim Ummah!"

German Chancellor Willy Brandt said: "No nation believes you since you have killed your liberator Sheikh Mujib. If not for he you would remain slaves till today!"

After reading their testimonies, Bengalis should be inspired to devote their lives to achieve his dream of Sonar Bangla. This testimonies and admiration of the renowned world leaders for Bangabandhu will become "Book Soldiers" who will inject the philosophy and ideology of Bangabandhu into their hearts, minds, souls, brains, blood and bones of all the students, youths and all Civil- Army Officers and rankers of our three Forces will become faithful disciples and followers of Bangabandhu.

Since the book is non-political and unbiased maybe included in the syllabus of schools, colleges, madrasas, universities and academic courses of the Civil- Army Officers, so that they can be inspired with the patriotism of our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The book constantly may serve pro-liberation people of Bangladesh as their vanguard as "Book Soldiers".

Unlike no other book in the market, this one is unique. The author is on a worthy mission to spread the image of Bangabandhu through the eyes of iconic eminent persons - heroes to their nations - for the benefit of Bangladesh. To help him achieve his goal, he is receiving no payment or royalties whatsoever, to help keep the book price low.

"Bangabandhu and Witness of World Leaders" is a book of rare qualities rare that emerges every 50-year. It is informative, entertaining and worth every penny of its 400-taka price tag, I highly recommended it. The book published by "Murdhonno Publications".



The reviewer is a Professor (Retd) Department of Management, University of Dhaka

























