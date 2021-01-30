

Crow’s nest

The Crow-nest is filled with bliss;

Nestled in a tree branch next to my window

Longing for mother's unfettered care.



Mother-crow goes and comes,

With bites clipped in her beak;

To fill the hungry mouths of chicks

Wafting left and right for taking munch.



As the time passes with mother's care,

Skinned chicks grow feathers;

And still keep hungry mouths drifting upward

To get bites from mother's beak.



As the time further rolls,

Full grown feathered chicks;

Flutter wings for taking a flight

To the yard of blue skies.



A day comes when mother-crow

Goes out for fetching bites;

Full grown feathered chicks of the nest

Flutter wings in incredible speed

And finally spread wings in the blue skies.



Mother-crow returns at nest

And find the nest empty with no crow- chicks;

Drift her head left & right for awhile

And flies away abandoning the nest once for all

For a new destination remaining unknown.



Abandoned crow-nest remain empty

Till such time a new mother-crow makes it her home

And lays eggs with hatching baby-crows there

For rearing them up with equal love & care.



The poet is former Civil Servant No matter how scruffy it is,The Crow-nest is filled with bliss;Nestled in a tree branch next to my windowLonging for mother's unfettered care.Mother-crow goes and comes,With bites clipped in her beak;To fill the hungry mouths of chicksWafting left and right for taking munch.As the time passes with mother's care,Skinned chicks grow feathers;And still keep hungry mouths drifting upwardTo get bites from mother's beak.As the time further rolls,Full grown feathered chicks;Flutter wings for taking a flightTo the yard of blue skies.A day comes when mother-crowGoes out for fetching bites;Full grown feathered chicks of the nestFlutter wings in incredible speedAnd finally spread wings in the blue skies.Mother-crow returns at nestAnd find the nest empty with no crow- chicks;Drift her head left & right for awhileAnd flies away abandoning the nest once for allFor a new destination remaining unknown.Abandoned crow-nest remain emptyTill such time a new mother-crow makes it her homeAnd lays eggs with hatching baby-crows thereFor rearing them up with equal love & care.The poet is former Civil Servant