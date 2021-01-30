Crow’s nest

Video
Home Literature

Published : Saturday, 30 January, 2021
Mahbubar Rahman

No matter how scruffy it is,
The Crow-nest is filled with bliss;
Nestled in a tree branch next to my window
Longing for mother's unfettered care.

Mother-crow goes and comes,
With bites clipped in her beak;
To fill the hungry mouths of chicks
Wafting left and right for taking munch.

As the time passes with mother's care,
Skinned chicks grow feathers;
And still keep hungry mouths drifting upward
To get bites from mother's beak.

As the time further rolls,
Full grown feathered chicks;
Flutter wings for taking a flight
To the yard of blue skies.

A day comes when mother-crow
Goes out for fetching bites;
Full grown feathered chicks of the nest
Flutter wings in incredible speed
And finally spread wings in the blue skies.

Mother-crow returns at nest
And find the nest empty with no crow- chicks;
Drift her head left & right for awhile
And flies away abandoning the nest once for all
For a new destination remaining unknown.

Abandoned crow-nest remain empty
Till such time a new mother-crow makes it her home
And lays eggs with hatching baby-crows there
For rearing them up with equal love & care.

The poet is former Civil Servant




