

The best moment

The weather was misty and dark the whole yesterday

But the sun today rose high

Keeping a shiny sight to all height.

The bees are roaming around the flowers

All what I am thinking to do the homework later,

And it's time for outside.



I am as ordinary as I was,

But the sunlight is fresh and new today

I opened my spectacles which is powerless

Looking blurry but still wearing a red dress.



The sun going up steadily and slowly

Which adorning the scenario more and more

Blasting my eyes,

And face with a mild breeze,

With my silky hair dancing in low winds

And the environment is soothing more purely.

My moments are mine, my feeling is mine

There's no one to cheat me!



The writer is a 7th grade student

















