The best moment
The winds are dusty and cold today,
The weather was misty and dark the whole yesterday
But the sun today rose high
Keeping a shiny sight to all height.
The bees are roaming around the flowers
All what I am thinking to do the homework later,
And it's time for outside.
I am as ordinary as I was,
But the sunlight is fresh and new today
I opened my spectacles which is powerless
Looking blurry but still wearing a red dress.
The sun going up steadily and slowly
Which adorning the scenario more and more
Blasting my eyes,
And face with a mild breeze,
With my silky hair dancing in low winds
And the environment is soothing more purely.
My moments are mine, my feeling is mine
There's no one to cheat me!
The writer is a 7th grade student