I have questions then

They tell me she stands up, hinting a hill to climb

She is there and blooming flowers of Afro, Asia, Mideast, and so on

Remembering scripture, affection, embrace, glory, courage

She stands up.



But here,

Dear poet, you will see sow of slaves, lease of god and goddesses,

There is no hill, even lack of trees from miles to miles

We have no words to harvest but pain of word refugees,

We sow, grow and read these from border to border.



Oh poet! Make a visit here,

We are elected for slavery with shadow votes of owners, the self declared owners.

I know you are far from here, but believe farce rises here.



Those who want to stand up, listen please

Days of suffering season are prolonging,

These are prolonging to those once who have lands, small ponds, searched for nests,

Days after days who writes for democracy, rights etc it prolonging for him

Writers, artists who dreamt of medal, now crowned broken dreams.

I see

All leaves under the sky are transformed to red,

Rivers of Afro, Asia, Mideast miss their flowing lines,

Grounds are becoming harder than rocks with enforced desires,



Poet! I have questions,

Is not the earth should be a desire heaven of all?

Is it not you who stand for me to speak?

Not with you, not for a nation, not for divided reasons

Oh artists of today! Stand up with a promising responsibility

And climb with all.

You have responsibility to be plural.









