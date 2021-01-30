|
Prayers for Salvation!
|
In a world of 'new-normal' of pandemic time
We are consigned at home
Nearly about a year
Deeply burying our eyes
On computer screen
Taking our school lessons virtually
From our dear school teachers
Seating afar from us.
To give us a feeling of being at classroom
We put on school dress at home
And take lessons daily for five hours long
With seating for tests & exams regularly.
Our teachers assess our performance
And give us marks & grading virtually
And give us regular home work
Which we prepare at home
To submit the same the next day.
We imagine through the windows of mind
What a joyful days we had in school a year back
To attend the classes with the teacher's utmost care
Amid class friends and few school bullies
With shrill sound, laughter & giggle.
Our mind concentrates on virtual lessons
But our soul is left with school premises
As to how soon we can be backed there
With renewed zeal and enthusiasm.
Saying good-bye to pandemic once for all.
O God, salvage us from boredom
Of 'new-normal' pandemic time
And return our normal joyful days
Thus helping us to grow with rhythm & blues of time
The way our parents, elders and teachers
Grew with cheers in their youthful days.
The poets are students of Chittagong Grammar School (CGS)