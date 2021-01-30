

Prayers for Salvation!

We are consigned at home

Nearly about a year

Deeply burying our eyes

On computer screen

Taking our school lessons virtually

From our dear school teachers

Seating afar from us.



To give us a feeling of being at classroom

We put on school dress at home

And take lessons daily for five hours long

With seating for tests & exams regularly.



Our teachers assess our performance

And give us marks & grading virtually

And give us regular home work

Which we prepare at home

To submit the same the next day.



We imagine through the windows of mind

What a joyful days we had in school a year back

To attend the classes with the teacher's utmost care

Amid class friends and few school bullies

With shrill sound, laughter & giggle.



Our mind concentrates on virtual lessons

But our soul is left with school premises

As to how soon we can be backed there

With renewed zeal and enthusiasm.

Saying good-bye to pandemic once for all.



O God, salvage us from boredom

Of 'new-normal' pandemic time

And return our normal joyful days

Thus helping us to grow with rhythm & blues of time

The way our parents, elders and teachers

Grew with cheers in their youthful days.



The poets are students of Chittagong Grammar School (CGS)









