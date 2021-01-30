Two poems by Atika Chowdhury

Loner



….I am a lonely dead horse

Wondering in frozen Cliffs

Those woods were "dark and deep."

But here it's only blind white

Like the unicorn I mate, sugar rush

In long Atlantic bay-



I switch

Switch to move my tail….

My sun my moon flying so high

High above the clouds and moon

I fly- board on a mermaid's tail

I die once again



in the cosmos regime!









The Torn Terrific Tiger



You were like a delicate sprout

Now you are full of seeds

I have been watching you, for ages!



It was-

No less exciting than

Watching stars on the sky



Oh you, the Torned Terrific Tiger,

The larger than life hero

Burn like a phonix, I love it!

Run like the fastest horse, I love it!



Roar

Boom

Blust



From every atom of your sweat

I will cheer for you forever, and ever!



You will comeback

With or without

The impossible possible

You will be loved forever.





Atika Chowdhury is a creative writer









