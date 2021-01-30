|
Two poems by Atika Chowdhury
|
Loner
….I am a lonely dead horse
Wondering in frozen Cliffs
Those woods were "dark and deep."
But here it's only blind white
Like the unicorn I mate, sugar rush
In long Atlantic bay-
I switch
Switch to move my tail….
My sun my moon flying so high
High above the clouds and moon
I fly- board on a mermaid's tail
I die once again
in the cosmos regime!
The Torn Terrific Tiger
You were like a delicate sprout
Now you are full of seeds
I have been watching you, for ages!
It was-
No less exciting than
Watching stars on the sky
Oh you, the Torned Terrific Tiger,
The larger than life hero
Burn like a phonix, I love it!
Run like the fastest horse, I love it!
Roar
Boom
Blust
From every atom of your sweat
I will cheer for you forever, and ever!
You will comeback
With or without
The impossible possible
You will be loved forever.
Atika Chowdhury is a creative writer