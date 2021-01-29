BD goes two notches down in TI graft index

Transparency International's global corruption index said, "Bangladesh slipped two notches and rank the 12th most corrupt country in the world in 2020."

The Transparency International, Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman shared the findings of the global survey at a webinar on Thursday.

According to the Berlin based anti-corruption watchdog's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Bangladesh slides two positions from the bottom though its score remain unchanged at 26 out of 100 as in 2018 and 2019.

According to CPI 2020, Bangladesh ranks 12th out of 180 countries at the bottom of the list. Uzbekistan and the Central African Republic are also in the 12th place.

In South Asia, Bangladesh ranked the second lowest, only ahead of war-torn Afghanistan. This year Afghanistan's score has increased from 16 to 19, ranking 175th.

The report cites widespread corruption in the health sector one of the key reasons behind the result.

In the Bangladesh chapter of the CPI disclosed, "Just as Bangladesh's score is significantly lower than the global average score 43, the prevalence and depth of corruption in the country is still alarming."

The index also added, "In the coronavirus pandemic context the severity and extent of corruption is evident."

Therefore, the TIB has urged the government to take more comprehensive, drastic and effective measures against corruption.

Iftekharuzzaman gave detailed information about Bangladesh and said "Compared to 2019 Bangladesh has slip down from 14th to 12th position in CIP and scored second lowest compared to South Asia and the fourth lowest in Asia-Pacific region."

Mentioning the result as a disappointing TIB Executive Director said, "There was no improvement in the score (26) for three years and our score has never exceeded the quota of 20. Which is very unfortunate and frustrating for us" he added.

Iftekharuzzaman said, "Despite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's zero tolerance policy against corruption our result is disappointing because lack of high-level anti-corruption commitment in practice and lack of political integrity.

"We are satisfied that Bangladesh has made steady progress in its score from 2001 to 2020" TIB Executive Director added.

From 2001 to 2005, in the five consecutive years, Bangladesh was listed in the TI report as the most corrupt country in the world. Later Bangladesh gradually improved its position.

According to the index, the least corrupt country is Denmark and New Zealand. The score of the two countries is 88. Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland are in the second position and scored 85. Norway scored 84 and positioned third among 180 countries.

South Sudan and Somalia are jointly at the bottom of the list with a minimum score of 12. Syria ranks second in the list with 14 scores; And Yemen and Venezuela are in the third lowest position with 15 scores.

According to TI, Bhutan ranks highest among South Asian countries in this year's index. They are in the 24th position from the top with 68 scores.

After that Maldives came in 75th position with 43 scores, last time it was in 130th position.

India got 40 scores and positioned 86, this time they have lost one point. Sri Lanka score remained unchanged 38 and positioned 94th.

Pakistan dropped one point from 32 to 31 and goes back three notches to 117.

This time the scores of 72 countries have increased. The report said that the scores of 60 countries remained the same and the scores of 48 countries had come down.

TIB suggest implementing Zero Tolerance policy against government corruption, bringing all corrupt persons to justice irrespective of their social status and identity, changes in the culture of considering state position as a licence to develop one's own resources.

The anti-graft watchdog also stressed to enhance the effectiveness of accountable institutions such as the judiciary, anti-corruption commissions, law enforcement agencies, administration and parliament and keeping these institutions free from political influence.

To strengthen the legal framework and increase institutional capacity to control conflicts in the decision-making process and anonymous ownership in the private sector.

Ensure transparency in banking and financial sector. Participate in the financial sharing system that is in place worldwide. It can control corruption, money laundering and tax evasion in the financial sector.

Speed up and expand the right to information through digitization and increase freedom of speech for the general public, NGOs, and the media.

The data source for CPI-2020 was 13 international surveys, the current data of which has been used in this index. Through this international index has been created.

And in the case of Bangladesh, data has been collected from eight sources. These are World Economic Forum Executive Opinion Survey, Economic Intelligence Unit Country Risk Ratings, World Justice Project 'Rule of Law Index, Political Risk International Country Risk Guidance, Global Risk Guidance, Bartelsman Transformation in, Varieties of Democrats Project.
















