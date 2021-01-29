

MP Papul jailed for four years in Kuwait

The court also sentenced Kuwaiti official Maj Gen Mazen Al-Jarrah and the last mediator and agent. They were further fined 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars. Kuwaiti MP Saadoun Hammad and former MP Salah Khorshid were acquitted in the cases.

The Criminal Court had previously decided to reserve the case of the Bangladeshi MP for judgment for Thursday's session, January 28, after hearing the pleadings of the defendants, according to the Kuwaiti newspaper.

Papul, MP of Lakshmipur-2 seat, was arrested in Kuwait on June 6 last year. Besides human trafficking and money laundering, the Kuwaiti prosecutors charged Papul with torturing employees of his company, based on the complaints from five Bangladeshi nationals subjected to trafficking. The incident stirred a political furore in Kuwait.

Kuwait's Criminal Investigation Department had arrested Papul, an independent lawmaker from Laxmipur-2, and also the managing director and CEO of Marafie Kuwaitia Group.

He was accused of charging each foreign worker, mostly from Bangladesh, up to 3,000 dinars in exchange for taking them to Kuwait. Many of them, however, alleged they were not provided with the jobs and wages as promised.

Papul has since confessed to bribing millions of dollars to Kuwaiti officials for recruiting Bangladeshi workers and getting contracts for his company.

In response to a complaint filed on February 16, Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission opened an inquiry into an allegation that Papul amassed Tk 1,400 crore by trafficking people to Kuwait and laundered the money to different countries.

Sources said Papul earned huge black money through his illegal business, which also included human trafficking, and spent crores of take to buy the ticket to become an MP in 2018 elections. The same way, his wife Selina Islam also became an MP from women reserved seat, the sources said.

Worker recruiter Papul who runs the Marafie Kuwaitia Group as managing director and CEO, resides in Kuwait in line with the country's Aliens Residence Law.

Having travelled to Kuwait as a migrant worker, Papul now owns a business empire there. He also has a sizable number of shares of NRB Commercial Bank, founded by expatriate Bangladeshi entrepreneurs.

His company Marafie Kuwaitia used to recruit cleaners but later he started other businesses in Kuwait. Papul had a licence called 'general trading and contracting' which enabled him to run a business of many products ranging from children's toys to antique carpet.

Papul won the Laxmipur-2 seat in the 2018 election as an independent candidate. He also launched a successful bid to bring his wife Salina Islam to parliament as a reserved-seat MP. Kuwait authorities have frozen his bank accounts. Bangladesh is also investigating him and his wife.











