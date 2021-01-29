Video
Home Front Page

WB BJP Chief Says

Mamata trying to create ‘Greater BD’ thru ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

KOLKATA, Jan 28: President of West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dilip Ghosh alleged in a Facebook post on Thursday that state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to create a "Greater Bangladesh" by raising "Jai Bangla" slogan at her public meetings.
Ghosh shared a poster on his official Facebook account where an image of Mamata is shown with the caption - "The honourable person is uttering the Bangladeshi slogan Jai Bangla which is the national slogan of Islamic Bangladesh. She is fighting with the objective of a Greater Bangladesh," the post said.
Two other images of Bangladeshi actor Firdaus campaigning for the Trinamool Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and a
Bangladeshi cricketer inaugurating a Durga Puja, organised by a Trinamool Congress MLA in north Kolkata, were also attached with the Facebook post.
The Chief Minister on January 23 declined to speak at an event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mamata had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.
"This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind," she had said, wrapping up.    -PTI
Strongly reacting to Ghosh's Facebook post, TMC MP Sougata Roy described it as "not worthy of response". "It is condemnable that the BJP is trying to import its divisive communal brand of politics to Bengal," Mr. Roy added.
TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh said, "Ghosh has forgotten that the BJP has increased its number by inducting former TMC members which shows the bankruptcy of the saffron party".
West Bengal goes to fresh assembly elections by April and the BJP is trying to vote out the ten-year rule of Trinamool Congress.


« PreviousNext »

