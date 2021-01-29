Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home Front Page

Army Chief leaves for USA today

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Army Chief leaves for USA today

Army Chief leaves for USA today

The Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed will leave Dhaka for the United States of America (USA) today (Friday) at the invitation of Chief of Staff of the United States Army.
During his official visit, he will participate in discussions on regional defense and mutual military cooperation between the two countries at the 'Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy South and Southeast Asia', said an Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) press release on Thursday.
General Aziz Ahmed will also pay courtesy call on the US Army Chief of Staff to discuss about several issues including strengthening of relations between the two countries' armies
and mutual cooperation, the release added.
He is expected to visit various US military installations and training facilities there.
While staying in the US, he will also exchange views with the Military Advisors and Under Secretary Generals of the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Missions.
The Army Chief will return home on February 12 next.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal passes resolution against farm laws
BD goes two notches down in TI graft index
90,000 more Americans will die of Covid in next four weeks, White House says
MP Papul jailed for four years in Kuwait
Mamata trying to create ‘Greater BD’ thru ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan
Army Chief leaves for USA today
Petrobangla claims over $1.05b in damages from Niko
Ctg  mayor-elect vows to build planned port city


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft