

Army Chief leaves for USA today

During his official visit, he will participate in discussions on regional defense and mutual military cooperation between the two countries at the 'Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy South and Southeast Asia', said an Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) press release on Thursday.

General Aziz Ahmed will also pay courtesy call on the US Army Chief of Staff to discuss about several issues including strengthening of relations between the two countries' armies

and mutual cooperation, the release added.

He is expected to visit various US military installations and training facilities there.

While staying in the US, he will also exchange views with the Military Advisors and Under Secretary Generals of the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Missions.

The Army Chief will return home on February 12 next.







