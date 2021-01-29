Video
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:10 PM
Home Front Page

Ctg  mayor-elect vows to build planned port city

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Nurul Amin

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury

CHATTOGRAM Jan 28: Awami League (AL)-backed mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury has been confirmed as mayor-elect of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) with a big margin.  
According to the announcement made by the Returning Officer and the Regional Election Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Rezaul with 'Boat' symbol bagged 3,69,248 votes in 733 out of the total of 735 polling stations.
His nearest rival BNP-backed mayoral candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain managed to bag 52489 votes.
The total number of polling station was 735. But voting in two stations was suspended.
A total of seven mayor candidates contested in the CCC elections. Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh got 1109 votes, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front got 2126 votes, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam got 4980 votes. All of them rejected the elections earlier.
Abul Manjur of Peoples
Party bagged 4653 votes and Khokhan Chowdhury from Treenamul NDM got 885 votes.
Meanwhile, one councillor candidate of Awami League for the Ward 18 (East Bakalia) has been elected unopposed.
Besides, election to Ward No.31 Alkaran) has been suspended due to death of one candidate Tarek Solaiman Selim.
But voting for the mayoral post in both the wards was held as usual. The elections to this Ward will be held on February 28.
Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, newly electedMayor of Chattogram City Corporation said, "I wish to build Chattogram as a planned city after consultation with the experts and all people of the city."
He said this while talking to reporters at his residence on Thursday. It was his first reaction after he was elected Mayor of the CCC.
"I will invite all the people irrespective of ages and caste and creed to exchange views and try to identify the problems of different wards of the city. Then I shall take a decision," he said.
Pointing to the crime and terrorism, Rezaul vowed that he would try to root out the terrorism from the city.
The newly mayor-elect has been involved in politics since 1967 when he was a student. He had held different portfolios in the Bangladesh Chhatra League since then.
Rezaul also actively took part in the war of liberation.  He was the active member of BLF under the Sector 1.
He joined Juba League in 1980 and then he became the information and research secretary of Chattogram City unit of Awami League in 1997.  He became the joint Secretary of the same unit in 2014.
22.52 per cent vote cast
According to Election Commission sources, a total of 4, 36,270 votes were cast in the election out of the total 1938977, including 9, 46,673 female and 9, 92,033 male votes. The percentage of voting is 22.52.
Returning Officer Muhammad Hasanuzzaman disclosed it to the local journalists on Thursday night.
Eight rebel councillors elected
A total of eight rebel candidates, including a female councillor, of Awami League were elected in the elections.
They include Shahed Iqbal from Ward - 2, Shafiqul Islam from Ward - 3, Esrarul Huq from Ward 4, Jahurul Alam Jasim from Ward 9, Hasan Murad Biplob from Ward - 33, Murshed Ali from Ward 36, Muhammad Ilyas from Ward - 26.
Elected councillors
All the 55 councillors including 14 female  councillors who won the elections are Gazi Shafiul Azim, Shahed Iqbal, Shafiqul Islam, Esrarul Huq, Mohra Kazi Nurul Amin, M Ashraful Alam,   M Mubarak Ali, M Murshed Alam, Jahurul Alam Jasim, Ahmed, M Ismail, M Nurul Amin, M Wasiuddin Chowdhury, Abul Hasnat Muhamamd Belal, M Giasuddin, Syed Gulam Haider Mintoo, Shahidul Alam, Muhammad Harunur Rashid, M Nurul Alam, Hasan Mahmud Hasni, Shaibal Das Suman, M Salimullah, Muhammad Javed, Nazmul Huq, Abdus Sabur Liton, Muhammad Ilyas, Sheikh Jafrul Haider Chowdhury, Nazrul Islam Bahadur, Gulam Muhamamd Jubayer, Ataullah Chowdhury, Abdus Salam, Jahar Lal Hazari, Hasan Murad Biplob, Pulak Khastagir, Haji Nurul Huq, Murshed Ali, M Hussain Murad, Gulam Muhamamd Chowdhury, Ziaul Huq Suman, Abdul Barek and Saleh Ahmed Chowdhury.
The female commissioners who won the elections are Ferdous Begum Munni, Zobaiya Nargis Khan, Jesmin Parvin Jessi, Taslima Begum Nurjahan, Sheuli Dey, Sahin Akhtar Rosy, Rumki Sengupta, Nilu Nag, Nur Akhtar Proma, Hure Ara Begum, Ferdousi Akbar, Afroza Kalam,  Lufannesa Begum Dobash and Shahanur Begum.


