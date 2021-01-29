2,129 of 38th BCS get jobs

Following recommendations of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), the Public Administration Ministry on Thursday appointed 2,129 candidates who qualified in Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 38th batch examination in 2017.

In a circular, the PA Ministry asked the qualified aspirants to join their line ministries within February 14 this year.

Meanwhile, the BPSC has deferred the last date

of application for BCS 43rd regular batch to March 31 from January 30 this year following the recommendations of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In a circular, BPSC also said that the university students, who have appeared in graduation or post-graduation examinations, would be able to apply for the BCS with the appeared certificate of the educational institutions they are studying.

In this regard, BPSC Chairman Sohrab Hossain told journalists that the students would be able to participate in the BCS exams with their appearance certificate of the educational institutions. But, the institutions must certify that they have appeared in all the written exams.

He said the decision of extending the time was taken considering that none of the students are frustrated for missing the chance to appear in the BCS exam for the closure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"Most educational institutions remained closed due to the pandemic. Some of the students will exceed their 30 years of age during the pandemic. Those who have failed to apply for the BCS or any other recruitment tests despite having the intention to appear can now sit for the exams, if the institutions are functional during the period. They will now be able to appear the tests taking the advantage of the deferment," he added.

The universities and other educational institutions have been asked to complete their all examinations within the shortest possible time. The UGC authority has already given them such instructions, he said.

He also added that not only the BCS, the BPSC has already recruitment process for government secondary schools. Some 2,155 teachers will be recruited for the schools. The BPSC has already taken viva voce for the posts and some other posts for recruiting immediately.

Recruitment process for 2,000 surgeons through BCS 42th special batch is also on, he added.

Among the qualified aspirants of 38th BCS, 302 were appointed in the admin cadre, 98 in police cadre, 224 in agriculture cadre, 285 in health cadre as surgeons, around 900 in education cadre, 24 in foreign service cadre, 61 in public works cadre, 37 in Ansar cadre and 32 in taxes cadre.











