Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home Front Page

PM hopes to resolve Rohingya crisis thru talks with Myanmar

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

PM hopes to resolve Rohingya crisis thru talks with Myanmar

PM hopes to resolve Rohingya crisis thru talks with Myanmar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated Bangladesh's friendship-based foreign policy and renewed calls for the repatriation of the forcibly-displace Rohingya people through discussions with neighbouring Myanmar.
Hasina made the remarks while attending the graduation ceremony of Defense Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) 2020-2021 course via video conference from Ganabhaban on Thursday.
More than 700,000 Rohingya took refuge in Bangladesh within a few months after the start of a military crackdown in their home state of Rakhine on Aug 25, 2017. They joined the 400,000 other Rohingya who were already in the country.
In the face of international pressure, the Myanmar government signed an agreement with Bangladesh in late 2017 to take back the Rohingya but the repatriation process has so far failed to get off the ground
Despite two initiatives to repatriate the refugees in 2019, the Rohingya refused to return, citing concerns over the environment in the Rakhine state. Myanmar has been urged to make arrangements to ensure that the Rohingya can return to their homeland with security, dignity and civil rights.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "In the interest of regional security and development, we have not engaged in any conflict with anyone over providing shelter to the forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens and making arrangements for
their return."     "We are in talks with Myanmar over the repatriation of its citizens through negotiations. We are doing this with a friendly attitude. But we will definitely call out those who are in the wrong. But even then, we want them to take back their citizens," said Hasina.
The whole world has heaped praise on Bangladesh for providing shelter to the displaced Myanmar nationals, the prime minister noted.
Highlighting her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's foreign policy motto of 'friendship to all and malice to none', Hasina said, "We are moving forward by maintaining good international relations in line with this policy. Today, no country can say that it has hostile relations with Bangladesh. We are pursuing a friendly relationship with everyone.
Bangladesh is currently playing a very significant role in fostering regional unity, according to the Awami League chief. "Despite various limitations, including internal resources, we have responded to the call of endangered humanity."
     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
West Bengal passes resolution against farm laws
BD goes two notches down in TI graft index
90,000 more Americans will die of Covid in next four weeks, White House says
MP Papul jailed for four years in Kuwait
Mamata trying to create ‘Greater BD’ thru ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan
Army Chief leaves for USA today
Petrobangla claims over $1.05b in damages from Niko
Ctg  mayor-elect vows to build planned port city


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft