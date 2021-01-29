BD-India foreign secy-level meet today

The foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and India will sit today (Friday) to fix the agenda for talks between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held in Dhaka in March.

"They will complete the groundwork for the meeting and discuss Rohingya repatriation, joint river management and connectivity along with other bi-lateral issues in a two-day meeting," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry told the Daily Observer on Monday.

Obviously, Bangladesh side will raise the Teesta water sharing issue, he said.

Repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar and putting a stop to killings along the Indo-Bangladesh border by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) will also be on the Bangladesh agenda.

The Bangladesh side is expecting for a resolution of the protracted disputes on water sharing of the

common rivers, including signing an interim agreement on the River Teesta based on documents initialed in 2010.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh side is expected to raise the issues of various non-tariff barriers, including anti-dumping and anti-circumvention duties imposed by India on Bangladesh products like jute, and lack of adequate trade facilitation that is impeding the flow of Bangladeshi products into India, they said.

The Indian side is likely to push for the implementation of the development projects under four Lines of Credit and extending defence cooperation. It will be Foreign Secretary Momen's first visit to India after taking over the charge.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh and India kicked off the second Indo-Bangla consular dialogue to address the gray areas of the relationship between the two countries on Thursday.

The dialogue was aimed at establishing a mechanism for further strengthening the people-centric approach to develop the excellent ties between the two friendly countries.

Dhaka sought flexibilities in India's visa regime at the first day of Bangladesh -India consular dialogue between Bangladesh and India held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Bangladesh delegation while Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs), of the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The Bangladesh delegation included high level officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bangladesh Police, BGB and Prison authorities.

"Bangladesh also requested the Indian side to ease registration requirements for Bangladeshi patients going for treatment at various hospitals in India," an official said.

Request to ease travel restrictions through all ports for Bangladeshi nationals was also reiterated by Bangladesh side.

The agenda included expeditious repatriation of each other's nationals, particularly trafficked women and children, smooth facilitation of exit permits and expediting consular access.

Bangladesh side drew India's attention on repatriation of the remaining members of Bangladeshi Tabligh Jamaat who are still being held in India.

The dialogue was held in a cordial atmosphere and the leader of Bangladesh delegation invited the Indian side to Dhaka for the next round of Consular Dialogue at a mutually convenient date.

