541 more get vaccine jabs on second day



From Top Left: State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak , State Minister for Culture KM Khalid, Health Secretary Abdul Mannan, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua receiving Covid-19 vaccine shots at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Thursday. Five govt hospitals in the capital started vaccination on the day. PHOTO: PID, OBSERVER

The hospitals are Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BMSSU).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the corona vaccination programme at Kurmitola General Hospital from Ganabhaban on Wednesday. As many as 26 people were administered the vaccine on the first day of the inoculation.

In BMSSU, a total of 198 people of them 142 were physician, 4 nurse and 48 other health workers have taken the vaccine jab. During the time, Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice Chancellor of BSMMU has

received the first vaccine at the hospital.

Later, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Secretary to the Health Service Division (HSD) Md Abdul Mannan had received the vaccine around 11:00am.

The Health Secretary shared his experience of inoculation, saying, "I have started normal activities within 20 minutes of receiving the vaccine. There was no problem."

He also urged not to pay heed to the rumour.

Hours after receiving Covid-19 vaccine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Thursday morning, eminent economist Wahiduddin Mahmud said that he was feeling perfectly okay.

He said, "I am perfectly OK. There is an unfounded fear mongering going around even among educated class, who should know better; all available information about the efficacy of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can be found from the internet. Bangladesh has done remarkably well in setting up the infrastructure of administering the vaccine."

In Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Govt Hospital, a total of 58 people of them 38 were physicians, 3 nurses and 17 other health workers have taken the vaccine jab.

In Kurmitola General Hospital, of the 100 people, 50 were physicians, 13 nurses and 37 other health workers have taken the vaccine jab.

In Dhaka Medical College Hospital, a total of 120 people of them 54 were physicians, 7 nurse and 58 other health workers have taken the vaccine jab. During the time State Minister of Cultural Affairs K M Khalid took the jab.

In Mugda General Hospital, a total of 65 people of them 12 were physicians, 5 nurses and 48 other health workers have taken the vaccine jab.

"All sorts of rumours over the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have turned out false as people are showing interest to take the jab willingly," Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the remarks after inspecting vaccination activities at BSMMU in the capital on Thursday.

"A unique mood is prevailing at every vaccination centres," he added.

However, Bangladesh kicked off the vaccination drive on Wednesday afternoon, with a nurse of Kurmitola General Hosptial - Runu Veronica Costa - receiving the jab first.





