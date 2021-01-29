Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home City News

‘Eviction drive on bank of Shitalakshya to continue’

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday said work to evict illegal structures from the bank of river Shitalakshya and installing boundary pillars will continue.
"We would install main boundary pillar and if needed, would conduct survey as per CS map. We would bring those to justice, who have violated conditions after taking Narayanganj lands on lease from Ministry of Textiles and Jute. Government has taken hard stand on these issues," he said.
The state minister said these at a meeting, on evicting illegal structures from the Shitalakshya river bank from CSD Godown area under Narayanganj Bandar area to DEPTC, at the ministry on Thursday, an official release said.
Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy, Textiles and Jute Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah, Shipping Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek, project director Md Nure Alam and Narayanganj deputy commissioner Mostain Billah were present at the meeting, among others.
According to the official sources, as many as 5,237 illegal structures were evicted from Narayanganj river port area from March 9, 2010, to January 12, 2021. A total of 260.4 acres of land was recovered, Taka 65.51 lakh fine was realized and goods of Taka 6.22 crore were sold on auction.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Eviction drive on bank of Shitalakshya to continue’
Qulkhwani
Protest at RU against removal of KU teachers
Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI
Over 3.85cr electricity consumers will get prepaid meters
Uttam Kumar, Zahidur Rashid take oath as PSC members
Obituary
2021 is a big year for Bangladesh: British envoy


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft