‘Eviction drive on bank of Shitalakshya to continue’

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday said work to evict illegal structures from the bank of river Shitalakshya and installing boundary pillars will continue.

"We would install main boundary pillar and if needed, would conduct survey as per CS map. We would bring those to justice, who have violated conditions after taking Narayanganj lands on lease from Ministry of Textiles and Jute. Government has taken hard stand on these issues," he said.

The state minister said these at a meeting, on evicting illegal structures from the Shitalakshya river bank from CSD Godown area under Narayanganj Bandar area to DEPTC, at the ministry on Thursday, an official release said.

Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy, Textiles and Jute Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah, Shipping Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek, project director Md Nure Alam and Narayanganj deputy commissioner Mostain Billah were present at the meeting, among others.

According to the official sources, as many as 5,237 illegal structures were evicted from Narayanganj river port area from March 9, 2010, to January 12, 2021. A total of 260.4 acres of land was recovered, Taka 65.51 lakh fine was realized and goods of Taka 6.22 crore were sold on auction. -BSS