

Qulkhwani

On this occasion, a doa mahfil will be held at Allahu Masjid at Sahid Badiuzzaman road inside the Dhaka cantonment after Jumma prayers.

Family members of Aminur Rahman have requested all her relatives, friends and well-wishers to be present at the Qulkhwani and pray for the departed soul, says a press release.

Aminur Rahman died of old age complications on January 25 at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 84.

He was the jailor at the time of jail killing in the Dhaka Central Jail on November 3 in 1975.



















Qulkhwani of Aminur Rahman, former Deputy Inspector General of prisons and prosecution witness of the Jail Killing case, will be held today.On this occasion, a doa mahfil will be held at Allahu Masjid at Sahid Badiuzzaman road inside the Dhaka cantonment after Jumma prayers.Family members of Aminur Rahman have requested all her relatives, friends and well-wishers to be present at the Qulkhwani and pray for the departed soul, says a press release.Aminur Rahman died of old age complications on January 25 at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 84.He was the jailor at the time of jail killing in the Dhaka Central Jail on November 3 in 1975.