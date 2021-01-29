Video
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home City News

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Corresponden

Qulkhwani of Aminur Rahman, former Deputy Inspector General of prisons and prosecution witness of the Jail Killing case, will be held today.
On this occasion, a doa mahfil will be held at Allahu Masjid at Sahid Badiuzzaman road inside the Dhaka cantonment after Jumma prayers.
Family members of Aminur Rahman have requested all her relatives, friends and well-wishers to be present at the Qulkhwani and pray for the departed soul, says a press release.
Aminur Rahman died of old age complications on January 25 at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 84.
He was the jailor at the time of jail killing in the Dhaka Central Jail on November 3 in 1975.


