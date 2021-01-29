Video
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
City News

Protest at RU against removal of KU teachers

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 28: A protest took place at Rajshahi University (RU) on Thursday against the sacking of teachers and students at Khulna University (KU).
The protesters formed a human chain and brought out a silent procession holding placards and wearing black face masks on the campus.
Demonstrators under the banner 'University Teachers' Network' formed the human chain in front of the 'Shaheed Buddhijibi Smriti Falak' of the university.
Addressing the human chain, Kazi Mamun Haider, Assistant Professor of Mass Communication and Journalism department of RU, said: "KU administration's decision to suspend teachers and students raise questions about the liberty of universities."
Public universities are run by the people's money, he said, wondering asking why the logical demands of students and teacher would not be accepted.
"We'll continue our demonstrations until the KU administration withdraws the expulsion of teachers and students," he said.
Another Human chain was formed by the students on the Paris Road of the university under the banner of 'Rajshahi University Students'.
Khulna University syndicate sacked two of its teachers and suspended another on charge of anti-administration activities on Jan 23.
Lecturer Hoimonti Shukla Kaberi of history and Bangla's lecturer Shakila Alam was fired while Assistant Prof Md Abul Fazal of Bangla was suspended.


