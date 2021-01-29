Video
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
City News

Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka is no longer the world's most polluted city, but that's no good news for residents as it continues to dominate the list of world capitals with the worst air quality.
On Thursday, the capital slipped to the fourth position in the list of cities with the worst air quality in the world, with Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Pakistan's Karachi and India's Delhi galloping past Dhaka to grab the first, second and third spots, respectively.
Dhaka's air quality index (AQI) at 10.18 am on Thursday read 241, considered 'poor' that is 'very unhealthy'. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is said to be 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to city residents.
The capital's poor air quality has become a serious cause of concern for residents as long-term exposure to air pollution has been linked to an increased risk of dying from Covid-19.     -UNB


