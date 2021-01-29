Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home City News

Over 3.85cr electricity consumers will get prepaid meters

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

As part of the government's plan to bring the entire power consumers under smart prepayment metering system, power distribution companies will install 3,85,63738 meters in phases.
"All distribution companies are working to install smart prepayment meters across the country," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Thursday.
He said the power division has taken the initiative to reduce system loss, pilferage and bill arrears along with ensure hassle-free service for every consumer.
According to official statistics , Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will set up all 32,52,338 smart prepayment meters while Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) 3,00,00,000, Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) 14,00,017, Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) 10,23,450, West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) 12,77,346 and Northern Electric Supply Company Limited (NESCO) 16,10,587 across the country in phases.
The power distribution companies will set up 22, 26,600 smart prepayment meters in the financial year 2020-2021, while over 37,11,463 smart prepayment meters were installed till the last year.
"Once the smart pre-payment meters are installed, consumers will not need to go to vending stations. Rather, they can recharge their cards using their own means from home or abroad to continue to get electricity service," Nasrul said.
He said the government's target to ensure reliable electricity for all by 2021 through integrated development of power generation, transmission and distribution system and universal access to quality electricity in a cost-effective and affordable manner.
"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has relentlessly been working to bring all citizens under power coverage as our generation capacity now reached 24,421 MW. We are also working hard to supply uninterrupted electricity to all," the state minister said.
According to official statistics , the BPDB set up over 12,93,818 smart prepayment meters, BREB- 11,10,568, DPDC- 5,13,161, DESCO- 4,61,884, WZPDCL-3,18,593 and NESCO- 13,439 smart prepayment meters during the last year.
Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain said six distribution companies under power division will complete installation of 22,26,600 smart prepayment meters within the current fiscal year (2020-2021).    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Eviction drive on bank of Shitalakshya to continue’
Qulkhwani
Protest at RU against removal of KU teachers
Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI
Over 3.85cr electricity consumers will get prepaid meters
Uttam Kumar, Zahidur Rashid take oath as PSC members
Obituary
2021 is a big year for Bangladesh: British envoy


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft