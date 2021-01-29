Over 3.85cr electricity consumers will get prepaid meters

As part of the government's plan to bring the entire power consumers under smart prepayment metering system, power distribution companies will install 3,85,63738 meters in phases.

"All distribution companies are working to install smart prepayment meters across the country," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Thursday.

He said the power division has taken the initiative to reduce system loss, pilferage and bill arrears along with ensure hassle-free service for every consumer.

According to official statistics , Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will set up all 32,52,338 smart prepayment meters while Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) 3,00,00,000, Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) 14,00,017, Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) 10,23,450, West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) 12,77,346 and Northern Electric Supply Company Limited (NESCO) 16,10,587 across the country in phases.

The power distribution companies will set up 22, 26,600 smart prepayment meters in the financial year 2020-2021, while over 37,11,463 smart prepayment meters were installed till the last year.

"Once the smart pre-payment meters are installed, consumers will not need to go to vending stations. Rather, they can recharge their cards using their own means from home or abroad to continue to get electricity service," Nasrul said.

He said the government's target to ensure reliable electricity for all by 2021 through integrated development of power generation, transmission and distribution system and universal access to quality electricity in a cost-effective and affordable manner.

"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has relentlessly been working to bring all citizens under power coverage as our generation capacity now reached 24,421 MW. We are also working hard to supply uninterrupted electricity to all," the state minister said.

According to official statistics , the BPDB set up over 12,93,818 smart prepayment meters, BREB- 11,10,568, DPDC- 5,13,161, DESCO- 4,61,884, WZPDCL-3,18,593 and NESCO- 13,439 smart prepayment meters during the last year.

Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain said six distribution companies under power division will complete installation of 22,26,600 smart prepayment meters within the current fiscal year (2020-2021). -BSS











