Uttam Kumar, Zahidur Rashid take oath as PSC members

Prof Dr Uttam Kumar Saha and Engr Zahidur Rashid took oath on Thursday as members of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain administered the oath at around 3:00pm at Supreme Court Judges Lounge through a ceremony.

PSC chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, PSC members and other officials were present, among others, at the function.

Earlier, on January 21, the government appointed Prof Dr Uttam Kumar Saha and Engineer Zahidur Rashid, Executive Director (Engineer) of North West Power Generation Company Ltd, on January 25, as a member of PSC. There are 14 members now in the PSC including the duos.













