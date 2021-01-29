Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home City News

Uttam Kumar, Zahidur Rashid take oath as PSC members

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Staff Correspondent

Prof Dr Uttam Kumar Saha and Engr Zahidur Rashid took oath on Thursday as  members of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain administered the oath at around 3:00pm at Supreme Court Judges Lounge through a ceremony.
PSC chairman Md Sohrab Hossain, PSC members and other officials were present, among others, at the function.
Earlier, on January 21, the government appointed Prof Dr Uttam Kumar Saha and Engineer Zahidur Rashid, Executive Director (Engineer) of North West Power Generation Company Ltd, on January 25, as a member of PSC. There are 14 members now in the PSC including the duos.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Eviction drive on bank of Shitalakshya to continue’
Qulkhwani
Protest at RU against removal of KU teachers
Dhaka ranks 4th in AQI
Over 3.85cr electricity consumers will get prepaid meters
Uttam Kumar, Zahidur Rashid take oath as PSC members
Obituary
2021 is a big year for Bangladesh: British envoy


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft