Physical exercise is must for a healthy life



Dear Sir

Physical exercise refers to the movement of the limbs of the body. Our body functions like a machine. As a machine it does not take care of itself, it gradually fades, so regular physical activity is needed to keep our body healthy and strong. Regular exercise is the best way to keep the body healthy and efficient.



The body and the mind are inextricably linked. If the body is fine, the mind is fine and if the body is not unwell, the mind is also unwell. There is a saying "healthy mind is healthy body". Illness of the body affects the mind. Hard work is needed to improve and succeed in life. Lazy person is not able to reach the desired dream in life. Regular exercise brings good body and spirit. And this spirit inspires a lot more in the workplace.



Exercise strengthens the muscles and makes the body work harder. People in developed countries are very careful and aware of physical exercise. Therefore, no one can deny the necessity of regular exercise. Everyone should be aware of this to ensure a good health.

Sirazul Hossain

Dhaka College

