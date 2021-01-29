Reality of alternative assessment in education amid pandemic



Md Saiful Islam



Assignment is principally a part of alternative assessment with many types, such as self-assessment, peer-assessment, student portfolios, performance assessment etc. which focus typically skills rather than knowledge. The traditional examination defines learners' knowledge in a particular subject, not skill while this assignment activity also known as Continuous Assessment (CA) deals with both knowing and doing, an indicator of better education. In this connection the undertaken initiate of assignment by the education administrators is worthy of appreciation paradoxically.



The assignment policy sounds good apparently serving two folded purposes: removing learners' apathy to study caused by long closures of schools and tailoring homework through the use of pens and papers. But without analyzing needs and taking the possible challenges into account, turning on a new practice like Continuous Assessment has taken after the widely popular story of "the blind men and elephant" on large sale not only from learners' perspective but also from the teachers' corner.



Children were certainly having a hard time with writing assignments. A few other students including class seven from two reputed schools in the capital confess that tasks were not as simple as they initially thought in the begging. There is nothing to be amazed at this as there was deficiency in the flow of instruction at the outset and learners were also not familiar with the literature of alternative assessment.



When learners started to work on assignments, they were to encounter lots of challenges like reading skill: an extremely important habit for assignment. They also struggle with note taking ability, recalling information, analyzing data, paraphrasing text, staying organized, colour coding system as these factors are not focused in traditional class rooms. After all, many of them were fail to read the motif of the assigned tasks in the true sense.



The results consequently are chaotic and despairing. From my practical experience of checking scripts, as an EFL teacher in answer to any question I did not notice remarkably learners' ability to use language to connect the reality with content. Learners' assignments neither demonstrate their individuality in thinking nor creativity in writing due to the vivid gap between learners' present condition of learning and the demand of the task e. g task on passive voice from NCTB Grammar for class IX.



Learners' assignments rather carry the voice either of the school teachers or home tutors and some cases copy paste from internet or guide book. True, all students are not in rampant unethical practice. Many of them had own effort but there was mismatch between competence and performance due to the lack of guidance. Besides, such alternative assessment during pandemic is followed to promote students in next class. Unfortunately, we were to take the taste of auto pass again.



If this is the situation in the capital then what the scenario of madrasa students, ethnic minorities with disabilities and those students who are living in the village afflicted with multi fetched problems including socio-economic. Reaching out to all students with alternative methods not ensured here. 'Something is better than nothing', so there is a note of optimism in introducing assignments for school learners and it is "acculturation model", a warm up session done by the players before real game or musicians before actual performance. Similarly the assignment practice of 2020 can be considered as warm up session for 2021. But the question that should be asked, is it the manifestation of quality education at all?



The biggest controversy comes from teachers. When the announcement of assignment comes, a mixed reaction is noticed among teachers on what to do and how to deal found in my territory of education. Their concern is not ignorable as this aura of knowledge is not customary to many of them even to the teachers of capital let alone of the rural context. There is lack of sharp statistics on the percentage of teachers trained in this field. Assuming some teachers has theoretical knowledge but due to the lack of practice their knowledge is waned. Accordingly, teachers are not confident enough to implement the CA properly.



Reality of alternative assessment in education amid pandemic



Considering all issues, teachers alike learners are in a great mess in terms of evaluation and Corrective Feedback (CFs), to many of teachers the difference between Mistake and Error are unclear. It is required to know for teachers the source of the learners' problems for proper CFs. But very few teachers take the pedagogical challenges into account; in consequence they assess the scripts in their own way: an unreal way, not the way it should be done. Therefore before bringing on future phase assignments, there needs strong monitoring and mentoring system for maintaining uniformity in implementation of alternative assessment as it should be.



The writer is currently working as an EFL teacher















Never before our education goes through such trouble apart from 1971, pandemic has brought disruption in our lives, economy, and mostly in education. The loss done to our education for long closures of educational institutes especially for school learners will never be remedied. Since the inception of pandemic, many substitutes: Sangsad TV, Facebook live class, Zoom Cloud Meeting etc. has been introduced as compensation policy but there was not enough grounds for complacency due to their limited appeal among students. To retain quality in education, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) finally decided to implement alternative assessment namely 'assignment' which was supposed to introduce this year 2021 after needed groundwork, according to the secondary curriculum 2012.Assignment is principally a part of alternative assessment with many types, such as self-assessment, peer-assessment, student portfolios, performance assessment etc. which focus typically skills rather than knowledge. The traditional examination defines learners' knowledge in a particular subject, not skill while this assignment activity also known as Continuous Assessment (CA) deals with both knowing and doing, an indicator of better education. In this connection the undertaken initiate of assignment by the education administrators is worthy of appreciation paradoxically.The assignment policy sounds good apparently serving two folded purposes: removing learners' apathy to study caused by long closures of schools and tailoring homework through the use of pens and papers. But without analyzing needs and taking the possible challenges into account, turning on a new practice like Continuous Assessment has taken after the widely popular story of "the blind men and elephant" on large sale not only from learners' perspective but also from the teachers' corner.Children were certainly having a hard time with writing assignments. A few other students including class seven from two reputed schools in the capital confess that tasks were not as simple as they initially thought in the begging. There is nothing to be amazed at this as there was deficiency in the flow of instruction at the outset and learners were also not familiar with the literature of alternative assessment.When learners started to work on assignments, they were to encounter lots of challenges like reading skill: an extremely important habit for assignment. They also struggle with note taking ability, recalling information, analyzing data, paraphrasing text, staying organized, colour coding system as these factors are not focused in traditional class rooms. After all, many of them were fail to read the motif of the assigned tasks in the true sense.The results consequently are chaotic and despairing. From my practical experience of checking scripts, as an EFL teacher in answer to any question I did not notice remarkably learners' ability to use language to connect the reality with content. Learners' assignments neither demonstrate their individuality in thinking nor creativity in writing due to the vivid gap between learners' present condition of learning and the demand of the task e. g task on passive voice from NCTB Grammar for class IX.Learners' assignments rather carry the voice either of the school teachers or home tutors and some cases copy paste from internet or guide book. True, all students are not in rampant unethical practice. Many of them had own effort but there was mismatch between competence and performance due to the lack of guidance. Besides, such alternative assessment during pandemic is followed to promote students in next class. Unfortunately, we were to take the taste of auto pass again.If this is the situation in the capital then what the scenario of madrasa students, ethnic minorities with disabilities and those students who are living in the village afflicted with multi fetched problems including socio-economic. Reaching out to all students with alternative methods not ensured here. 'Something is better than nothing', so there is a note of optimism in introducing assignments for school learners and it is "acculturation model", a warm up session done by the players before real game or musicians before actual performance. Similarly the assignment practice of 2020 can be considered as warm up session for 2021. But the question that should be asked, is it the manifestation of quality education at all?The biggest controversy comes from teachers. When the announcement of assignment comes, a mixed reaction is noticed among teachers on what to do and how to deal found in my territory of education. Their concern is not ignorable as this aura of knowledge is not customary to many of them even to the teachers of capital let alone of the rural context. There is lack of sharp statistics on the percentage of teachers trained in this field. Assuming some teachers has theoretical knowledge but due to the lack of practice their knowledge is waned. Accordingly, teachers are not confident enough to implement the CA properly.Remarkable thing, in our schools still we have lack of special teachers even in government school at the capital, unimaginable about village teachers. This scenario has improved over the years but not significantly and many of the teachers are frequently used to coach in the outer circle of their knowledge in order to show their capability for personal interest: private tuition.Considering all issues, teachers alike learners are in a great mess in terms of evaluation and Corrective Feedback (CFs), to many of teachers the difference between Mistake and Error are unclear. It is required to know for teachers the source of the learners' problems for proper CFs. But very few teachers take the pedagogical challenges into account; in consequence they assess the scripts in their own way: an unreal way, not the way it should be done. Therefore before bringing on future phase assignments, there needs strong monitoring and mentoring system for maintaining uniformity in implementation of alternative assessment as it should be.The writer is currently working as an EFL teacher