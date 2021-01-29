Revolution in female education



Majhar Mannan



This current empowerment is inextricably linked with women's education. Due to this extraordinary progress in women's education, Bangladesh is moving towards success in various sectors today. According to the report of the Department of Education, in 1970-71, female students were one-third of the total students in primary and lower secondary. However, the participation of girls in secondary, higher secondary and higher education was quite low at that time. Again, there were about 9 per cent female students in 188 degree colleges. But women are no longer in that position. Today a new dimension has been added in the field of education through the spontaneous participation of women.



According to the report of BABBEIS 2019, currently, 54 per cent of female students are involved in 13 types of professional education and 25 percent of them are in technical and vocational education. In 1970-71, there were only 12 female students in Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) and currently 22 per cent of total students of BUET are female students. It is seen that girls are ahead of boys in the public exam result. The passing rate of girls is higher than that of boys. The girls have done much better in SSC and HSC results in the last few years. The pass rate of girls in SSC in 1990 was 30 per cent and now that rate has exceeded 84 per cent. The most effective and beneficial initiative for female students is the stipend which started in 1999 and has now reached a milestone.



Bangladesh has gained an international reputation in the field of female education. Adequate allocation is kept in the budget for the education of women. The number of female students in Madrasa education has increased due to various initiatives of the government. The participation of female students in Madrasa education is 10 per cent higher than that of male students. The girls have also achieved great success in PEC and JSC examinations. 95 percent of the girls who took part in these exams did well. Girls are also ahead of boys in terms of getting maximum GPA 5. In terms of literacy, women are also competing with men. At present the literacy rate in the country is 74 percent and the literacy rate of women is 71.2 per cent.



Syed Badiuzzaman



Through education, women can prove their talents and abilities and become aware of their rights. Empowerment of women is possible only when the state widens the scope of female education. The education and empowerment of women is one of the keys to political stability, social tolerance and economic development. Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has done a lot for the education and empowerment of Bengali women. Special emphasis was placed on the education and empowerment of women in the constitution of 1972. Articles 27 and 28 were added to the constitution for the development of women. Article 28 (2) of the constitution states that men and women of the state shall have equal rights.



PM Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly to ensure the development and empowerment of women and gender equality at various levels since the formation of the government following the ideals of Bangabandhu. Special laws and policies have been formulated to ensure women's safety, development and empowerment. The main goal of the present government is to make women economically self-reliant and create a women-friendly work environment. The government is also working to ensure 100 per cent participation of women in education. 28 per cent was allocated for the development of women in the national budget for the fiscal year 2017 -18 and it was 29.65 per cent in the fiscal year 2018-19. At present there has been a revolution in the rate of women's education at the primary level.



Today, the importance of women's education is being discussed in every house in different parts of the country. It has already been proved that women can also play a great role in the family, state and society by being educated. This revolution in female education is the prerequisite of building a developed Bangladesh. Every girl of the country will be educated and they will greatly contribute to the state and that day is not far away.



The writer is an Assistant Professor,

B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment









