World seeks a fresh start with US as Trump exits

What could be a better headline than this as written by UK's Independent on the exit of Donald Trump from the White House? With a perfect blend of imagination and choice of words, the Independent published a picture of an exiting president through a door with just three simple but powerful words-it's over-stamped on his back with a red dot meaning the end.



UK's Metro Newspaper also wrote a similar headline and published almost a similar picture of former US President Donald Trump for its Jan. 20 front-page lead story on the conclusion of his presidency: "At last, it's the back of Donald Trump." This headline of the UK Metro was also written in a similar fashion on the back of a picture of Trump with his face slightly down.



As reflected through the headlines of newspapers around the world on the exit of Donald Trump from the White House, millions of people not just in America but across the world breathed a collective sigh of relief. As a CNN correspondent reported from London on Jan. 20, the world reactions to the end of Trump presidency could be summed up in one word as "relief."

That's absolutely right. Conclusion of four years of an unpredictable Trump presidency and inauguration of Joe Biden, an experienced politician as the 46th president of the United States, brought much sought after relief not just to America but all over the world. Starting from Donald Trump's executive orders on day one of his presidency to many of his policies afterwards created a lot of controversies and restlessness both within America and abroad.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the inauguration of the new leaders in America as "a new dawn." Congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their taking over as the new US president and vice-president respectively, Leyen said through a message on Twitter: "The new dawn in America is the moment we have been waiting for so long. Europe is ready for a new start with our oldest and most trusted partner."



The message of the president of the European Commission, the executive branch of the 27-nation European Union is very clear and also very significant. A candid interpretation of the message of Ursula von der Leyen can be like this: The commission wasn't satisfied with the policies of the Trump administration. And that's why she said that they had been waiting for so long for a "new dawn in America and Europe is ready for a new start."



Similar messages of hope and a fresh start with America also came from many other world leaders after the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. "America's leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden," tweeted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Trump administration failed to lead in both cases---climate change and COVID.



In a similar congratulatory message to President Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he would like to work with the new administration of the United States to "advance climate action and clean economic growth and promote inclusion and diversity." None of the actions or policies of Trump administration ever promoted diversity or inclusion in America or abroad. Trump, on the contrary, pursued a policy of isolation.



German Chancellor Angela Markel viewed the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as a "true celebration of American democracy." With a free, fair and legitimate presidential election and inauguration of the true winners, the democratic process did work in the end in America even though it faced an unusual resistance from Donald Trump and the Republicans. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the US back to the Paris Accord for obvious reasons. Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement describing climate change as "a hoax."



But after a long and bitter experience of a "trade war" initiated by Donald Trump against China, perhaps no one became happier than the Chinese leader at the inauguration of the new president in America. Congratulating Joe Biden, China called for a fresh start in US-China relations after prolonged tit-for-tat measures in trade between the two countries. "With cooperation from both sides, the better angels in China-US relations will beat the evil forces," a Chinese government official told a press briefing in the capital.



Beijing's anger at the Trump administration was clearly manifested in sanctioning more than two dozen ex-officials including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hours after the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. "Over the past few years the Trump administration, especially Pompeo has buried too many mines in US-China relations that need to be eliminated, burned too many bridges that need to be built, and destroyed too many roads that need to be repaired," said Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman of Chinese foreign ministry.



And as Trump walked out of the White House, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomed the end of what he called "tyrant President Donald Trump's era" and urged the new administration of President Biden to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and end sanctions on his country. "The ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said. Scrapping Iran's nuclear deal was one of Donald Trump's early actions he took shortly after his inauguration as the 45th president of the United States. It was also one of his campaign promises.



With the exit of Donald Trump and taking over of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, the world has regained a sense of confidence about the restoration of America's leadership on the world stage. Pursuing one after another controversial policy, Donald Trump isolated America in the international arena which didn't serve the interests of the United States at all. The policy of isolation pursued by Donald Trump also deprived the global community of an ever-important American leadership.



As a result, the world fell behind over the last four years of Trump administration and so did America in many fields. President Biden's executive actions, such as allowing the United States to return to Paris Climate Accord, World Health Organization and reversing the discriminatory travel ban on Muslim countries will start restoring America's reputation, leadership and the principle of multilateralism. However, the US is yet to rejoin UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and UN Human Rights Council. Trump withdrew America from these two important UN bodies as well.



At the moment, the world is feeling much reassured with the inauguration of Joe Biden as the new American president. As Biden's White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said, they have "inherited a huge mess." So, it will take a while to fix all problems --- domestic and international --- and re-establish America's reputation at home and abroad.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network





