Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:08 PM
Editorial

Corona vaccination programme kicks off

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021

It is promising to note that when many countries are yet to commence big scale vaccination programmes, Bangladesh has launched it last Wednesday despite being a country with a huge population and limited resources.

At the inaugural event, 5 people were vaccinated in virtual presence of the Prime Minister. Later, 21 others were also vaccinated. Runu Veronica Costa, a senior nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital, received the first vaccine shot as Bangladesh joined the world in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Moreover, online registration for mass vaccination also opened on the same day. People can register for vaccination through Shurokkha.gov.bd or using Shurokkha mobile app.     

In the prime minister's words, as well as ours, it's a historic event.

The countrywide mass vaccination drive is scheduled to start on February 7. The government has planned to vaccinate 6 million people in the first month and another 5 million the following month. Additionally, the government seems to have moved extra-ordinarily fast in terms of importing and mobilising its stocks. It is indeed quite a feat that Bangladesh has the highest number of vaccines in hands among the South Asian countries -- 70 million doses, right on the second spot after India.

Now the challenge would be to ensure and strictly monitor the vaccination process to prevent corruption and mismanagement. A 'vaccine bulletin' will be published regularly by the Health Ministry in this regard. Additionally, around 42,000 health workers have been trained and lined up to get directly engaged in the countrywide vaccination campaign.

Apart from addressing complex and large-scale logistical issues of the vaccination process, there is also a technical side of storing the vaccine which must be ensured at all levels. It can be safely stored at temperatures of 2C to 8C, about the same as a domestic refrigerator.   

We believe our health authorities have already made necessary arrangements to store huge consignments of imported vaccines under required temperature. Under whatever circumstances, storage facilities need to be ensured throughout the country, so to safeguard the vaccine's purpose and functionality.

Last of all, we urge all quarters to refrain from circulating rumours, panic, doubts and fear. It is not the time to indulge in uncalled-for criticism amid a global pandemic, but to actively cooperate to turn the countrywide vaccination programme into a success.

As for our political opposition parties, better times are ahead for launching a political war against the government , but for the time being it is more important to refrain from starting a war surrounding the vaccine. Rather political parties must cut-across-party-lines and play a key role on how maximum number of citizens can get vaccinated within a shorter period of time.



