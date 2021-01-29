Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home Back Page

Snake venom worth Tk 100cr seized in Khulna

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

Khulna, Jan 28: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three people with snake venom worth around Tk 100 crore from Zeropoint area of Khulna on Thursday morning.
The detainees are- Bacchu Sardar, 50, son of Nurul Sarder, hailing from Bera area of Pabna, Lutfur Rahman, 48, son of Md Ibrahim Pramanik, and Saumotra Biswas, 32, son of Ramchandra Biswas, from Jashore Sadar area.
RAB-6 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Raushanul Firoz confirmed the matter at noon.
He said, acting on a tip-off, a team elite force conducted a drive and arrested them along with the 12 pounds of snake venom filled in six containers.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Snake venom worth Tk 100cr seized in Khulna
HC scraps jail term of wrongfully accused Kamrul
US issues national terror alert over anti-govt extremists
Lower court can hold trial of Partex brothers 
Gold Smuggling Three Biman staff jailed for 14 years
3 DU teachers demoted on charges of plagiarism
Now cops not AL BNP’s main opponent: Fakhrul
AL candidate’s win in CCC polls is triumph of dev: Quader


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft