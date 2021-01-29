Snake venom worth Tk 100cr seized in Khulna

Khulna, Jan 28: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three people with snake venom worth around Tk 100 crore from Zeropoint area of Khulna on Thursday morning.

The detainees are- Bacchu Sardar, 50, son of Nurul Sarder, hailing from Bera area of Pabna, Lutfur Rahman, 48, son of Md Ibrahim Pramanik, and Saumotra Biswas, 32, son of Ramchandra Biswas, from Jashore Sadar area.

RAB-6 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Raushanul Firoz confirmed the matter at noon.

He said, acting on a tip-off, a team elite force conducted a drive and arrested them along with the 12 pounds of snake venom filled in six containers.