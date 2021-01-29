Video
Friday, 29 January, 2021
Back Page

HC scraps jail term of wrongfully accused Kamrul

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Thursday scrapped a lower court judgement that had jailed Md Kamrul Islam of Noakhali for 15 years, an innocent person, for forgery of an SSC exam certificate on the basis of a probe by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The court also directed the ACC for a fresh investigation in the case,
It also asked the authorities concerned to take departmental proceedings against Mahfuz Iqbal, also ACC deputy director, for charging the wrong person.
Md Kamrul Islam, son of Md Abul Khayer of Purba Rajarampur village of Noakhali, was falsely implicated in a case as his address was used as the address of the actual accused, also named Kamrul Islam, son of Abul Khayer of Paschim Rajarampur village.
The virtual HC bench of M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman delivered the judgement after disposing of a writ petition filed by Md Kamrul Islam.
The HC also asked the lower court to withdraw the arrest warrant against Md Kamrul. It ordered the ACC to consider compensating Kamrul if he lodges an appeal.
Lawyer Minhazul Haque Chowdhury argued for Kamrul, while Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC during the hearing in the court. While delivering the verdict, the HC observed that the ACC has become questionable due to "few of its mistakes".
'The anti-graft watchdog has done a lot of good work, but it has made few mistakes; such as incorrect investigation and wrongful prosecution. Therefore, the whole institution has come under question,'
The HC bench said it expects that ACC's conduct will be fair so that no question can be raised about it.
If all the commissioners and officials of the ACC disclose details (of their wealth statement), the institution's acceptance will increase, it said. After the verdict, petitioners' lawyer Minhazul said that as per the HC verdict accused cannot be arrested on the basis of a warrant and cannot be harassed in any way.
ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam said the error was a 'bonafide mistake' on the part of the investigation officer.
The court ordered them to be put under observation. The commission will look into the details of the verdict. Authorities will definitely take actions against the investigation officer if his mistake is found to be intentional, he said. The then bureau of anti-corruption had filed a case against one Kamrul Islam, son of Abul Khair and Fatema Begum, from Noakhali's Paschim Rajarampur in 2003 on charges of getting admitted to a college in class 11 with fake SSC certificate and mark sheet.


