Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home Back Page

US issues national terror alert over anti-govt extremists

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

WASHINGTON, Jan 28: The US Department of Homeland Security declared a nationwide terrorism alert Wednesday, citing the potential threat from domestic anti-government extremists opposed to Democrat Joe Biden as president.
Extremists "emboldened" by the deadly January 6 assault on Congress by angry supporters of former president Donald Trump could undertake attacks against elected officials and government facilities, the alert said.
The warning came as authorities in California charged a Trump supporter and follower of a far-right militia group with possession of five home-made pipe bombs, alleging he intended to attack Democrats. The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the threat of attacks could persist for weeks, in the wake of Biden's January 20 inauguration and the storming of the US Capitol.
"Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fuelled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence," the Department of Homeland Security said.
Some security worries surround the impeachment trial of Trump beginning in the second week of February. Trump has been charged by the House of Representatives with "incitement of insurrection" for allegedly encouraging the assault on the Capitol.
DHS said it had no information indicating any specific, credible threat.  "However, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition... could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence," it said. The alert came two days after the Pentagon said thousands of National Guard troops deployed in Washington for Biden's inauguration would remain in the capital through March due to FBI intelligence on potential threats.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Snake venom worth Tk 100cr seized in Khulna
HC scraps jail term of wrongfully accused Kamrul
US issues national terror alert over anti-govt extremists
Lower court can hold trial of Partex brothers 
Gold Smuggling Three Biman staff jailed for 14 years
3 DU teachers demoted on charges of plagiarism
Now cops not AL BNP’s main opponent: Fakhrul
AL candidate’s win in CCC polls is triumph of dev: Quader


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft