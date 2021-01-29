Lower court can hold trial of Partex brothers 

The High Court (HC) on Thursday cleared the lower court to continue the trial proceedings against Showkat Aziz Russell Rubel and Ashfaq Aziz, son of recently dead former chairman of Partex group MA Hasem, in a case filed for obtaining land in Purbachal illegally.

The court discharged a rule that was issued earlier on a writ petition filed by the two brothers challenging the legality of the graft case.

The court also summarily rejected two other writ petitions filed by former member of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) SD Foyez and AKM Wahedul Islam in the same case.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim discharged the rule after hearing it that was issued on November 14 last year by the same bench.

Subsequently, the HC also lifted its stay order on the case.

Lawyer Abdur Razaque Khan and Md. Nurul Huda argued for the writ petition while lawyer K.M. Saifuddin Ahmed stood for the Rajuk and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.

DAG Amin Uddin Manik told the journalist that the HC discharged a rule and summarily rejected two other writ petitions in connection with the case filed by the ACC. There is no bar to continue the trail in the lower court in the case, he said.



















