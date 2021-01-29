Gold Smuggling Three Biman staff jailed for 14 years

Three employees of Biman Bangladesh Airlines were sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by a Dhaka Court on Thursday in a case filed over smuggling 62 kilograms of gold from a flight in 2015.

Judge Fatema Imroj Khanika of Dhaka 7rd Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court delivered the judgement in presence of the three employees.

The convicts are Biman Aircraft Mechanic Anwarul Hasan, Abu Saleh and Akhtaruzzaman. The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each. In default, they are to suffer one month more in jail, said Public Prosecutor Hafizur Rahman Tota.

According to the case, Officials of Customs Intelligence seized gold bars and chains weighing about 62 kg from a toilet of Biman flight at Dhaka airport which was landed from Dubai on February 2 in 2015.







