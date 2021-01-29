

3 DU teachers demoted on charges of plagiarism

The university authorities took the decision today in a monthly syndicate meeting.

Seeking anonymity, a syndicate member confirmed the development.

The teachers are: Samia Rahman of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism; Syed Mahfujul Haque Marjan of the Department of Criminology; and Muhammad Omor Faruq of the Department of Islamic History and Culture.

Samia Rahman, who was discharging duties as associate professor, has been demoted to assistant professor.

Omor Faruq, who was an assistant professor, has been demoted to lecturer and his PhD degree has been cancelled.

Syed Mahfujul Haque Marjan, who was a lecturer, is currently on a study leave.

The syndicate have decided that Marjan would have to discharge duties as lecturer for two more years after he joins the university following study leave. -Agencies











