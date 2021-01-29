Now cops not AL BNP’s main opponent: Fakhrul

Accusing the ruling party of using the administration in the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said it is police, not Awami League, which has now become the main opponent of their party.

He also alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has turned into a front organisation of Awami League 'losing its independent entity'.

"You've seen in the newspapers what happened in this (CCC) election. It's a bloody election that left two people dead. BNP agents were not allowed to stay in polling stations and they're driven out," Fakhrul said.

He said, "The saddest thing is that the administration has now being fully used in every election. Awami League is no longer the opponent of BNP as the police administration has become its opponent."

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at a programme at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, marking Jatiya Party vice chairman and former whip Shawkat Chowdhury's joining BNP. Fakhrul criticised the Election Commission for what he said playing a biased and partisan role in the election. -UNB





















