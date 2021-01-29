Video
Home Back Page

AL candidate’s win in CCC polls is triumph of dev: Quader

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the victory of the AL candidate in the election of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) is the triumph of the development and achievement of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.
"No matter how much the BNP criticises and hatches intrigues, they have failed to win the hearts of people and that's why the people of Chattogram have rejected them," he said.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks while inaugurating the construction work of three projects of Roads and Highways Department in Laxmipur district through videoconferencing from his official residence here. Thanking BNP for staying in the CCC polls till the end, he said they did not flee away from the election race in its middle period like in the past.
Congratulating the AL mayoral and councilor candidates who won in the CCC polls, Quader thanked all who were involved in the election, including the people of Chattogram.
The AL general secretary urged the people to respond to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and take COVID-19 vaccines turning down all propaganda to this end.     -BSS


