BIMSTEC can up pace of regional economic dev: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) can play a vital role in accelerating the pace of economic development of the Bangladesh-India-Nepal region.

"We should emphasised on the implementation of the BIMSTEC Master Plan for transport connectivity for the greater benefit of this region, we need to plan for transport connectivity as soon as possible," the Foreign Minister said.

He made these remark while speaking with Tenzin Lekphell, the newly-appointed BIMSTEC secretary general, at the former's office on Thursday.

The Minister laid emphasis on the early conclusion and implementation of necessary agreements, MoUs, and other required legal documents in these sectors to ensure the overall development and wellbeing of the people of BIMSTEC.

Bangladesh wants Bangabandhu's dream of regional cooperation to be fulfilled through the BIMSTEC process, said Momen.

















