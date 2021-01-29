Video
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:07 PM
World’s largest crop field mosaic of Bangabandhu to be displayed

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

World's largest crop field mosaic (image) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, will be depicted in Sherpur upazila of Bogura by cultivating paddy in 100 bighas of land as a part of celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.
This exceptional programme is being organized by 'Shasyachitre Bangabandhu Jatiya Parishad' and with the cooperation of 'National Agricare'. A press conference was held on Thursday evening at Krishibid Institute to this end.
Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, also the convener of ' Shasyachitre Bangabandhu Jatiya Parishad, presented the detailed information on the crop field mosaic at the press conference.
Bahauddin Nasim said, "It will be the largest crop field mosaic in the world and it will be recorded in Guinness World Records book. Already the Guinness book authority recognized it as an official attempt."
"The video of the crop field mosaic (image) of Bangabandhu will be submitted to the Guinness World Records authority on February 21, the 'International Mother Language Day', and hopefully we will celebrate the world record on March 17, the day of Bangabandhu's birthday," he added.
Nasim further said, "The portrait will be depicted by paddy cultivation as the paddy is the main cultivated crops of our farmers. The total size of the portrait will be 12 lakh 92 thousand square feet. Its length will be 400 meter and width 300 meter. Golden and Violet colored paddy, imported from China, will be used for making the image."
"An expert team accompanied by 100 BNNC trained cadets is doing the glorious work," he added.
AL Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury, Agriculture and Cooperatives Secretary Faridun Nahar Laily, Bangladesh Krishak League President Samir Chanda, among others, were present at the press conference.


