Johnson visits Scotland 

LONDON, Jan 28: Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed to Scotland on Thursday to praise the United Kingdom's collective response to coronavirus, in a bid to counter record support for independence.

Johnson wants to highlight the British government's role in Scotland tackling the pandemic, from deploying the army to help roll out vaccines to providing additional financial support.

The visit comes with polling indicating that Scots overwhelmingly think First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has done a better job at handling the crisis than Johnson. -AFP