Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday       Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14      
Home Foreign News

Myanmar army chief’s rhetoric fuels ‘a coup’

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

YANGON, Jan 28: Myanmar's army chief has raised the prospect of scrapping the country's constitution as fears swirl about a possible coup by the military over electoral fraud concerns.
The army has for weeks alleged widespread voter irregularities in November's election, which Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) won in a landslide.
The civilian administration has been in an uneasy power-sharing agreement with the army generals since Myanmar's first democratic elections in 2015, as dictated by a 2008 junta-authored constitution.
An army spokesman on Tuesday refused to rule out the possibility of the military seizing total power to deal with what he called a political crisis.
And on Thursday General Min Aung Hlaing -- arguably Myanmar's most powerful individual -- appeared to echo that sentiment in a speech published in the military-run Myawady newspaper.
The army chief said the 2008 constitution was "the mother law for all laws" and should be respected.
But he warned that in certain circumstances it could be "necessary to revoke the constitution".
The comments follow repeated demands by the army for Myanmar's election commission to release final voter lists from the November polls, a demand that has not been met. The military says the lists are required to cross-check for irregularities.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Johnson visits Scotland 
Pope to meet top Shiite cleric
India eases curbs further
Indian farmers scrap march on parliament after riots
Blinken says US committed to Israel’s security
WHO team to start Wuhan virus probe; US demands ‘robust’ investigation
Myanmar army chief’s rhetoric fuels ‘a coup’
Pakistan frees Islamist convicted of beheading US journalist


Latest News
UN chief receives COVID-19 vaccine
HSC, equivalent exam results Saturday
Pandemic caused worst year for US economy since 1946
Educational institutions to remain closed until Feb 14
1,778 Rohingyas left Chittagong for Bhasan Char
Bangladesh ready to work closely with new US administration: FM
Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle
Govt plans population density survey to make Dhaka liveable
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume after 9 hrs
11 JU students expelled over ragging incident
Most Read News
Minister Palak receives vaccine
Samia among 3 DU teachers demoted for plagiarism
Pandemic related challenges in Bangladesh
COVID: 509 positive cases, 15 deaths in 24hrs
Made in the U.S.A.: Socialism for the Rich. Capitalism for the Rest.
Over 800 Rohingyas leave Ukhiya camp for Bhasan Char
Vaccination begins at 5 hospitals, BSMMU VC receives 1st shot
JMB man denied bail in Hussaini  Dalan bomb blast blast case
8.5˚C temperature recorded in Tentulia
You are very brave, PM tells  first vaccine receiver Runu Veronica Costa
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft