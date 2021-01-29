Video
Foreign News

Biden reviews Gulf arms deals, starts long path with Iran

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

WASHINGTON, Jan 28: President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday signalled a fresh look at US policy in the Middle East, announcing reviews of massive arms packages for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia as well as envisioning a slow return to diplomacy with Iran.
On his first full day on the job, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that his top priorities would include addressing the catastrophe for civilians in Yemen, where US ally Saudi Arabia has been bombarding Iranian-linked Houthi rebels.
"We've seen a campaign, led by Saudi Arabia, that has also contributed to what is by many estimates the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today, and that's saying something," Blinken told a news conference.
"It's vitally important even in the midst of this crisis that we do everything we can to get humanitarian assistance to the people of Yemen, who are in desperate need," he said of the country where 80 percent of the 29 million people rely on aid to survive.
The State Department said it was temporarily pausing sales authorized by former president Donald Trump including munitions to Saudi Arabia and a $23 billion package of cutting-edge F-35 jets to the United Arab Emirates.
Blinken said that a review was routine for any new administration to ensure that a sale "advances our strategic objectives."
The United Arab Emirates is to be the first Arab nation to receive the versatile stealth-capable fighter-jets after it agreed to recognize Israel -- a normalization that Blinken said he supports.
Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to Washington, said it had anticipated the review and defended the package as "a strong deterrent to aggression" -- a veiled reference to Iran.    -AFP


