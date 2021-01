KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Jan 28: Md Jamal Hossain Bagha, religious affairs secretary of Awami League Kamalnagar Upazila Unit, died on Tuesday night. He was 55.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Char Jangalia area in the upazila on Wednesday morning.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left wife, four sons, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.