Ten held on different charges in 2 districts

Ten people were arrested on different charges in two districts- Sirajganj and Natore, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police detained nine gamblers from Kamarkhand Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhadraghat area at early hours and arrested them red-handed.

DB police members also recovered cash Tk 25,260, and several sets of card.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman said during initial questioning, they confessed to their involvement with gambling.

NATORE: Police arrested a man for killing his wife in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The arrested man is Saddam Hossain, son of Taizul Pramanik, a resident of Majhgrame Village in the upazila.

Superintend of Police (SP) Liton Kumer Saha said Saddam strangulated his wife Sharmin, 30, to death following an altercation over her joining a job in the Ishwardi EPZ.

Later, police arrested the accused Saddam Hossain from Ullapara Upazila of Sirajgang.

However, Saddam Hossain confessed the killing of Sharmin before Sultan Mahmud Judicial Magistrate Court in the district, the SP added.

Our Correspondent

BAGERHAT, Jan 28: A total of 88 ponds are being made ready in the district to ensure drinking water for wild animals in the Sundarbans.

According to official sources, in order to provide drinking water to wild animals of 392 species, these ponds are being developed.

These species included Royal Bengal Tiger and Mayabi Deer. For a long time, the wild animals in the Sundarns have been suffering for drinking water crisis.

Stepping stairs are being constructed in 70 ponds to facilitate drinking for animals.

Sundarbans is the world's largest mangrove forest. Tidal surge submerges it twice in a day with salty water. Not only animals, officers, staffs of Department of Forest (DoF), and tourists will also get drinking water after completion of these ponds.

Financed by Climate Trust Fund, the pond digging is being carried out at Tk 4.98 crore.

If the digging is finished by June next, animals will no longer have to drink salty water, said DoF sources.

Ponds in the Sundarbans became filled due to tidal surge causing drinking water crisis to wildlife for years.

Two ones are being dug in Dubla and three ones in Bogee in Sharankhola range of the West Sundarbans in Bagerhat.

In this range, 24 ponds including four ones in Kochikhali reserve, four ones in Kotka reserve, three ones in Dubla, two ones in Sharankhola Sadar range and two others in Dasherbharani are being re-excavated,.

Besides, one pond each is being dug in Dumuria, Char Khali, Terabeka, Chandeshwar, Shapla, Bhola, Shelarchar, Kokilmuni, and Supoti.

In Chapai range, 26 ponds including three ones in Dhansagar, two in Gulishakhali, and two in Amurbunia are being re-excavated.

One pond each is being dug in Chandpai, Dhangmari, Laodope, Zongra, Bhagramari, Nangli, Harintana, Kalamteji, Tambulbunia, Zeodhara, Boroitala, Katakhali, Shuarmara, Moraposhur, Baiddamari, Andharmanik, Harbaria, Nandalal and Charaputia.

Besides, in west Sundarbans, one new pond will be dug, 34 ones will be re-dug, and stepping stairs will be built in 30 ponds.

In June, the pond digging is expected to be completed.

The Bangladesh geography area of the Sundarbans is 6,017 sq km. This area constitutes 51 per cent of the country's forest coverage.

The land area of the Sundarnbans, which is flooded twice in a day by salty water, is 4,142.6 sq km.

On December 6 in 1997, UNESCO declared three ranges of the Sundarbans as world 798th heritage site. These ranges constitute 30 per cent of the Sundarbans.

There are 334 species of trees including Sundari, Gewa, Goran, and Poshur in the Sundarbans.

Of the 392 species of animals in Sundarban, there are 42 breast-feeding animals like tiger and deer, 35 species of reptiles like crocodile, lizard, tortoise, dolphin, python and king cobra, and 315 species of birds.

Already, one species of wild buffalo, two species of deer, two species of rhinoceros, one species of sweet water crocodile have disappeared from the Sundarbans.

There are 18 revenue offices and 56 patrol camps in four ranges of entire Sundarbans.

Water area of the Sundarbans is 1,874.1 sq km.

In 1992, United Nations recognised this water area of Sundarbans as Ramsar Wetland.

Besides, sea area of the Sundarbans is 1,603 sq km.

There are 450 small and large rivers and canals in the Sundarbans.

Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Belayet Hossain said, with re-digging of old ponds and digging of new ones, the long drinking water crisis for animals is going to be met.









