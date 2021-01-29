Teacher dies of corona at Gouripur

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH, Jan 28: A teacher of Gouripur Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Monday.

Deceased Arfan Ali, 55, was the head teacher of Gaongouripur Government Primary School. He was the convener of Gouripur Upazila Unit of Bangladesh Primary Teachers Association.

He was suffering from heart disease for long. While undergoing treatment at MMCH, he tested positive for coronavirus.

Later, he died there on Monday.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held on Gouripur Government College Mosque Eidgaon Field.

After his second namaz-e-janaza in Ramjibonpur Village under Bokainagar Union of the upazila, he was buried at his family graveyard.

He left wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.
























