Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:06 PM
Swarupkathi municipal polls January 30

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Jan 28: Swarupkathi municipal polls in Nesarabad Upazila of the district is due on January 30.
A total of six candidates are contesting for mayoral post. For general seats, 48 candidates are competing.
In Ward No-8, general councillor candidate Reazul Karim Montu passed away.  So the election to the ward has been held up.
A total 14,921 voters are expected to cast their votes. The voters included 7,325 males and 7,595 females in the municipality with nine wards. The election will be held  through 9 polling centres.     
Awami League (AL) nominated candidate and current Mayor Md Golam Kabir, BNP nominated Shafiqul Islam Farid, Mahmudur Rahman (Independent), Sisir Karmakar (AL rebel), Abul Kalam Azad (BNP rebel), and Md Nurul Islam of Jatiya Party are vying for the mayoral post.  


