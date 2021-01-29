Schoolgirl ‘kills self’ at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Jan 28: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Deceased Arju Khatun, 12, was the daughter of Afzal Hossain of Chakpara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Rayna Bharat Sarker Bari High School in the area.

The deceased's family sources said Arju hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the evening out of huff with her parents as they did not buy her new clothe.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









