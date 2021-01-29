43 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Jan 28: A total of 43 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Thursday morning.

Some 21 more people have contracted the virus in the in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 25,195 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

Of the newly infected people, five are in Rajshahi, one in Naogaon, three in Natore, seven in Bogura, one in Sirajganj and four in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 23,495 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 387 died of it in the division till Thursday morning.

Earlier, 22 more people have contracted the virus in the division in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,174 here.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Wednesday noon.









