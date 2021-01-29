Rohingya man dies, 50 injured in C’Bazar hospital fire

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 28: A Rohingya man was burnt and at least 50 others were injured as a fire was broke out at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in the district town on Wednesday.

The fire began at the ground floor of the hospital at around 5:15pm and soon engulfed the building.

Being informed, two units of Cox's Bazar Fire Service Station and a unit of Ramu Station rushed to the scene and controlled the flame after one and a half hours of effort.

Meanwhile, a Rohingya man died due to lack of oxygen and at least 50 others werte injured while trying to get out of the building.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Shahin Abdur Rahman and Deputy Director of Cox's Bazar Fire Service Station Md Abdullah confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.









