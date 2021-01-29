Video
Friday, 29 January, 2021, 2:05 PM
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Two people were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Sirajganj, in three days.  
PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man from a roadside ditch in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jewel Sheikh, 35, son of Solaiman Sheikh, a resident of Padanagar Village in Kachua Upazila of Bagerhat.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station Nurul Islam Badal said Jewel was coming from Dhaka in a bus of 'Dola Paribahan' on Wednesday night. He came down from the bus in Kadamtala Judgekhola area along with another passenger.
Later, locals spotted his body in Kadamtala Majheebari area on Thursday morning and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the body of a cattle trader from a river in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 45, son of Abdul Hamid of Dhangara Village in Raiganj Upazila of the district. He lived with his family in Charantipara Village of Kazipur Upazila.
Local sources said Nazrul Islam fell from a boat in the river nearby Bhetua Naval Ghat under Chargirish Union on Friday morning. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his floating body in the river at around 10pm on Tuesday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.






