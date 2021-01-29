Video
Countryside

Boro cultivation continues at Atrai amid chilling cold

Published : Friday, 29 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Jan 28: Farmers are passing busy time in Boro cultivation in Atrai Upazila of the district.
Despite severe cold and thick fog, they are continuing their farming activities. These included field preparing, sapling lifting, planting and irrigating.
Farmers are also waiting for the weather to turn normal. For getting good prices of paddy this year, they are running cultivation activities.  
The cooling severity began with the beginning of Magh, a Bengali month.
Amid the chilling cold and dense fog, farmers started preparation  to start IRRI-Boro cultivation.
A visit found some farmers lifting saplings from seedbeds in different fields of the upazila; some were seen preparing lands by power tillers; in some places farmers were seen planting saplings; and somewhere it was seen irrigation through deep or shallow machines.     
According to Upazila Agriculture Office sources, this year, a total of 18,885 hectares (ha) have been targeted for IRRI-Boro cultivation in eight unions of the upazila; seedbeds  have been prepared on about 11,00 ha.
In the last year, 17,950 ha were targeted for IRRI-Boro cultivation.
In the next 10-15 days, Boro sapling plantation will be completed by 100 per cent.
The sun is not visible for the last few days. Cold severity is intensifying  due to thick fog. Men and domestic animals are getting suffocated in strong cold.
General Secretary of Upazila Krishak League Jahurul said, "I have prepared 10 bighas for Boro cultivation this year. I will try to finish the planting within three/four days after lifting saplings from seedbed."
Farmer Abdar Hossain in Sahebganj Village said, advance saplings give good yield; pest attack on the plants is less. "I plant advance saplings of IRRI-Boro every year," he added.
Farmer Md Shafir Uddin in Moniari Union said, "Planting on 10.5 bighas will be completed by next week."
He added, water started receding gradually from fields; fields are ready for planting; and there is no crisis of agriculture labourers.
Farmers Nazrul Islam, Milon and Belal Hossain in Raipur Village of Kalikapur Union said, "We started preparing our  Boro seedbeds soon after receding the water from fields."
Compared to other areas, our seedbed saplings have grown much earlier, they mentioned. We are used to finish out planting before others and also harvest early, they further said.
Upazila Agriculture Officer KM Kawsar Hossain said, Boro planting will finish within few days in Bhnopara, Sahagola, Kalikapur, and Ahsanganj unions of the upazila.
This year, seedbeds were not damaged like previous years because of favourable weather, he mentioned.










