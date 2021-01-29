Nine killed in road mishaps in 7 districts

Nine people including four women were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Gopalganj, Bhola, Jashore, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Sirajganj and Narayanganj, in two days.

GOPALGANJ: A bicyclist was killed in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Hai Fakir, 65, a resident of Gopinathpur Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur Police Station (PS) Abu Bakar Mia said a passenger-laden Dhaka-bound bus of 'Imad Paribahan' hit a bicycle carrying Abdul Hai Fakir in Nishatala intersection area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway at around 3:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and trying to arrest the bus driver, the OC added.

MONPURA, BHOLA: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Monpura Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Anwara Begum, aged about 100, wife of late Hezu Mia, a resident of Kawartek Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit Anwara Begum on the DC Road adjacent to Kawartek Bazar at around 12:30pm while she was returning home after seeing a doctor, which left her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Monpura PS OC Sakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: Three people including two women were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday.

A motor mechanic was killed and another injured in a road accident in Murli Road area of the district town.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Hossain, 18, son of Korban Ali, a resident of Afra Village in Chaugachha Upazila.

The deceased's family sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Sagar and Ashiq, 19, in the morning, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured were taken to Jashore General Hospital.

Sagar died there in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, two women were killed in a road accident in Jhikargacha Upazila on Wednesday.

The identities of the deceased, aged about 50 and 60, could not be known immediately.

Jashore General Hospital sources said a truck hit an easy-bike in Mohammadpur Village in the morning, leaving two of its passengers critically injured.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where they died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Physician of the hospital Dr Ahmed Tareq Shams confirmed the incidents.

DINAJPUR: A former policemen was killed in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified Md Sohel, 27, a former police constable. He was the son of Md Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Stationpara area in the upazila.

Police sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Md Sohel in Laxmipur area at around 8pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Fulbari PS OC Rajib Kumer Roy confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in the district town on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shamsuddin Hossain, 45, a resident of Matrika area in the district.

Police and local sources said a truck hit Shamsuddin carrying a bicycle in Duramari area in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

A motorcyclist was also injured in the accident.

Being informed, police recovered the body of Shamsuddin and sent it to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Farhad Ali, 49, a resident of Harishpur Village under Koyra Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Hatikumrul Highway PS Firoz Sarker said a truck hit Farhad in Hatikumrul Golchattar area on the Bogura-Pabna Highway at noon, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, Farhad died on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and arrested the truck driver. A case was filed in this connection, the SI added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: An elderly woman was run over by a lorry in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Rabeya Khatun, 60, was a resident of Tan Balaki Village in Gazaria Upazila of Munshiganj.

Quoting locals, Kanchpur Highway PS OC Moniruzzaman said a lorry hit the woman in Mograpara Chowrasta area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the morning, leaving her dead on the spot.











