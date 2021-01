Police arrested three members of a robber gang



Police arrested three members of a robber gang who were involved in robbing and torturing two officials of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on January 24 and taking Tk 1 lakh as ransom from the family members of them. Cumilla SP Faruq Ahmed confirmed the matter at a press briefing in the conference room of his office in the city on Thursday. photo: observer